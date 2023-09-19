media release: Visit Lakeview Library until Sept. 30 to see Bird Ross' collection 𝙇𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝘽𝙚𝙚 𝙍𝙖𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙣 𝙉𝙞𝙗𝙗𝙡𝙚. These eclectic and poignant collages can be purchased throughout the collection's showing, and Ross will be giving a portion of the proceeds to our food pantry and Madison Public Libraries. Supporting a local artist, food pantry and library system all at once? What a show of community power!