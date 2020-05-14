ONLINE: Bird Song ID For Kids
press release: Learning bird songs is a great way to discover who you're sharing your neighborhood with. You don't need to see the birds — you just need to hear them! Join us for a live lesson on common backyard bird calls. You'll be singing "cheeeese buuuuurger" with us by the end! Great for people of all ages, but perfect for kids in grades 2-8.
Find us on the Madison Audubon Facebook page for this live event, and bring your questions. Can’t watch live? No worries, we’ll post links to the recording here afterward.
Info
Environment, Kids & Family