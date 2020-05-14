ONLINE: Bird Song ID For Kids

press release: Learning bird songs is a great way to discover who you're sharing your neighborhood with. You don't need to see the birds — you just need to hear them! Join us for a live lesson on common backyard bird calls. You'll be singing "cheeeese buuuuurger" with us by the end! Great for people of all ages, but perfect for kids in grades 2-8.

Find us on the Madison Audubon Facebook page for this live event, and bring your questions. Can’t watch live? No worries, we’ll post links to the recording here afterward.