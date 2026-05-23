media release: Protect birds and help with bird conservation efforts on the UW-Madison Campus during the Bird-safe Glass Fundraiser and Trivia Night. Grab your friends and join us for bird-related trivia and a short presentation about our fundraising effort to reduce bird-window collisions at UW-Madison’s Microbial Sciences building (learn more about that here!).

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Window collisions are one of the biggest conservation issues that birds face — these collisions kill over a BILLION birds each year in the US. The Bird Collision Corps volunteers identified UW-Madison’s Microbial Sciences as a hotspot for collisions, but we have a solution in the works: dot decals for one set of windows and a sound deterrent for another set. Both are shown to reduce collisions significantly, making the buildings they’re at safer for birds.

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Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance is partnering with Audubon Society - UW Madison, UW-Madison Forest and Wildlife Ecology, and the UW-Madison’s Office of Sustainability’s Green Fund for a fun, birdy trivia night at Delta Beer Labs. All donations made during the event going directly toward window treatments that prevent or reduce bird-window collisions.

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More information at https://swibirds.org/all-events/2026/5/28/bird-safe-glass-fundraiser-trivia-night