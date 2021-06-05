Bird Walk

William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Meet at the Lussier Family Heritage Center at 9 AM and head out on a walk with an expert to learn about and find some of our native birds species. This event is free but registration is required. To sign up, email carlson.clare@countyofdane.com. June 5, August 14, or September 4

Info

Environment
608-224-3606
