Bird Walk
William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Meet at the Lussier Family Heritage Center at 9 AM and head out on a walk with an expert to learn about and find some of our native birds species. This event is free but registration is required. To sign up, email carlson.clare@countyofdane.com
Info
Environment