press release: Each year, the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin hosts the Great Wisconsin Birdathon to raise support and awareness for birds in Wisconsin.

Teams of one or more individuals tally as many bird sightings as possible on a single date chosen by the team.

This year, the Friends of Cherokee Marsh are sponsoring the Cherokee Marshbirds team, which will focus on Cherokee Marsh and nearby areas. The goal is to find 100 species. Team members will bird on their own or with household members.

Join the team

Birdathon veterans Jan Axelson, Paul Noeldner, Timothy Baker, and Marcus Brown will be birding for the team. Others are welcome to join in. If you bird at or around Cherokee Marsh on May 8, send your ebird checklists or a list of where you birded and what you saw to Jan at janaxelson@gmail.com.

We also welcome donations. Half of your donation will go to the Cherokee Marsh Conservation Fund, which the Friends created as a source of permanent funding to support the management, protection, conservation, restoration and appreciation of Cherokee Marsh and its watershed. The other half will go to the Bird Protection Fund, to support projects that address the highest priority conservation needs for Wisconsin’s birds throughout their lifecycle from their breeding grounds in Wisconsin to their migratory habitat in Central and South America. No amount is too small – even small contributions add up.

We will tabulate and share the results of the Birdathon in the next Friends of Cherokee Marsh newsletter.

AND

The Madison Friends of Urban Nature (FUN) is sponsoring a Madison FUN Pewees Birdathon on May 10, focusing on the eight locations for the weekly FUN Bird and Nature Outings co-sponsored with Madison Parks. The locations include Cherokee Marsh – North Unit. Learn more, join, or donate.

PLUS

You can also form your own team to bird on the date and in the locations you chose.