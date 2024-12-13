× Expand facebook.com/BirddogBluesBand Birddog Blues Band

media release: Get ready for a night of live music and dancing with "Blues in the Barn" at Four Winds Farm! Our cozy barn loft will be set with a dance floor and plenty of seating for a fantastic night of live music. Enjoy the soulful sounds of Birddog Blues Band as they bring the energy, setting the perfect tone for an evening of dancing and fun. Whether you're here to hit the dance floor or relax and enjoy the music, it will be a great night at the farm!

Event Highlights:

Live Music: Birddog Blues Band will be playing lively blues in the loft.

Small Bites: Your ticket includes appetizers in the kitchen for snacking throughout the evening.

Cash Bar: Quench your thirst with a selection of drinks and refreshments available for purchase.

Cozy Atmosphere: Our barn loft will make the perfect backdrop for this evening of blues.

*Tickets: $17 (ticket includes tax, event admission, and appetizers for snacking.) Space is limited to 200 guests. Parking is free but limited, please plan to carpool if possible. All sales are final.