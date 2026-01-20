× Expand courtesy Birddog Blues Band A close-up of Birddog Blues Band. Birddog Blues Band

media release: 2023 Madison Area Music Awards winners the BirdDogBlues band carry on Madison's Blues tradition. Featured performer Mel Ford got started touring with the Muddy Waters band during the 70s before landing in Madison and teaming up with the legendary Paul Black, then striking out with his own band, Mel Ford & the Fairlanes, then joining up with "Westside" Andy Linderman in a powerhouse ensemble that ruled regional stages for nearly two decades. Singer and harmonica-man Ken "Birddog" Olufs was a longtime sideman with pianist Barrelhouse Chuck and an original member of The Jimmys. He enlisted Mel and two former Fairlanes, bassist/singer Tom McCarty (also formerly of The Midwesterners), and Steve Daugherty, longtime first-call drummer for many regional blues acts. With three different and dynamic vocalists, BirdDogBlues brings their audiences a rare variety of repertoire and style.