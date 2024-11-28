media release: The Birdie Derby is the ONLY Thanksgiving event that donates 100% of proceeds? That means that every dollar stays in our community to support kids, their families, and schools.

Our Commitment to the Participants

For 20 years, the Berbee Derby had been the premier Thanksgiving event. Tri 4 Schools is continuing the tradition! Tri 4 Schools produces exceptional events, where every detail is meticulously crafted to deliver an unforgettable experience. We are excited to provide the Berbee Derby participants with the same experience. We’re confident that the next 20 years will be just as special as the last 20 years.

What’s next? REGISTER FOR THE FIRST BIRDIE DERBY!

November 28, 2024 • Thanksgiving MORNING 10k & 5k Run/Walk • Fitchburg Business Park • 8:30am

Birdie Derby is a fun-filled community event produced by Tri 4 Schools, whose dedicated volunteers work hard year-round to make your entire experience exceptional! There are options for everyone! Join us as a walker or runner in the 5K or 10K, start a Team and run with friends, or have your little ones participate in the Kids Dash! We’ve listed important information below to help you through the process of registering, arriving on race day, and many other details of our event.

12/5/23 – 9/30/24 11:59 PM Early Bird(ie) registration

10/1/24 – 11/10/24 11:59 PM General registration

11/3/24 8:00 PM Team registration closes* Team registration closes at 8:00 PM on November 3rd to ensure all teams are properly registered within their race category and team shirts are available by the event date. No additional team members will be added after this date. No race category changes will be made after this date.

11/11/24 – 11/27/24 11:59 PM Late registration

11/28/24 7:15-8:30 AM Race Day Registration

Pre-Race Packet Pickup Schedule

Nov 26-Nov 27 8am – 5pm, Location TBD

Thanksgiving Day Race Schedule

8:00 am SHARP Kids Dash; 8:30 am 10K Run Start; 8:50 am 5K Run Start; 9:00 am 5K Walk Start

Note: If running with a stroller in the 5k, you MUST line up in the last wave of the 5k–the Stroller Wave. If walking with a stroller, you can be anywhere in the Walk staging area.

Wheelchair racers will start approximately 2 minutes ahead of the 10K start.

Please remember to bring your QR code or email confirmation (paper or electronic) for faster pick-up.