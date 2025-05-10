media release: Just as unique as their coloration and shape, bird sounds come in all tunes and pitches. Identifying birds by their song is an exciting activity and skill, and any experienced bird watcher will tell you that most birding is done without actually seeing the bird, but by hearing it.

This class teaches the tools and techniques for identifying birds by close listening (we don’t spend a lot of time memorizing particular bird songs). We welcome participants who are new to the hobby of birding by ear, as well as birders of any level interested in continuing to learn and practice their birding by ear skills. This class is for anyone interested in birding by ear, of all physical abilities, ages, and birding skills.

Class structure and activities:

The class will begin in the classroom to focus on techniques and context for learning to bird by ear, and learn some of the most common bird sounds heard in early May in southern Wisconsin. In-person and online attendees will participate.

The in-person participants will then transition to spending time outdoors listening and practicing birding by ear. The online participants will listen to audio clips of different choruses and songs to practice birding by ear.

The class will reconvene in the classroom to share lessons and continue learning. In-person and online attendees will participate.

While the class content is geared for Wisconsinites, the skills and techniques learned in this class can be transferred anywhere!

Fully accessible class

This class is specially designed to serve those who experience blindness or low vision, as well as individuals with full sight.

For the second year in a row, in 2025 the class will be held in person at Aldo Leopold Nature Center and online via Zoom. Materials will be available digitally and in standard print, large-print, and braille.

Registration fee: $25.00 per person; scholarships to cover registration fee are available – request when registering.

Enrollment cap: 25 individuals (which does not include sighted guides)