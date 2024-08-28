Birding By Ear Meet-Up

media release: Train yourself to listen for the birds rather than looking for them! Birding by Ear is a great way to practice your skills at bird ID using a totally different sense. Join Kaitlin Svabek and Becky Abel at Tenney Park, where you will walk the paths near water, trees, native plantings, and lawn, and learn tools, tips, and techniques for birding by ear.

Leave the binoculars at home, and come prepared to use your ears rather than your eyes!

Questions? Contact Brenna Marsicek, bmarsicek@swibirds.org or 608-255-2473

FIELD TRIP LEADER: Kaitlin Svabek and Becky Abel

RAIN DATE: August 29

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Trail is a mixture of paved and compacted dirt/fine gravel that may contain some unevenness and inclines/declines.

Trail grade and #/type of trail impediments are ok for those with difficulty walking or wearing children in packs

Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and able to accommodate those with visual impairments

WHEELCHAIR USE: Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance (formerly Madison Audubon) has one electric-powered wheelchair available for anyone to use for free. You can learn more about it here, and request it in the form when you register.

Or, if you want to use a more rugged, all-terrain, outdoor wheelchair for this field trip, Access Ability Wisconsin offers them for free! To reserve a chair and trailer, visit their website.

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE FOR WALKING: 1-3 miles, at a pace that is comfortable for participants

RSVP REQUIRED? Registration is free but is required and capped at 10 people. Registration will open 6 weeks in advance to to past Birding by Ear class participants; any remaining spots will open to the public on August 15.