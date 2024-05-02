Birding Hot Spots in McFarland

media release: Are you looking to broaden your birding horizons? Do you need a little guidance in how to start? Join us as Shawn Miller, local experienced birder, teaches us about the hot spots for birding in McFarland.

Shawn will also be leading two bird walks the week of May 6th (registration will be required). You can also stop by the Bird Festival on May 11 where you can enjoy all things bird related, including more bird walks, informational booths, birdhouses made by local artist Gary Schneider, and a raffle for some awesome prizes.

This program will be livestreamed and recorded for those who cannot attend in person.