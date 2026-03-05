media release: ENJOY BIRD AND NATURE ADVENTURES

Join the FUN Outdoors with Madison FUN Friends of Urban Nature Bird and Nature Adventures! Enjoy free, family friendly, educational naturalist guided Bird and Nature Adventures every week year round in nearby urban parks and natural areas. Learn about fascinating nature topics, meet other nature lovers, and connect with local nature groups for more great activities! Outings are co-sponsored by Madison FUN Friend of Urban Nature Parks and Partner Groups. Kids under 18 must be supervised. No registration required unless noted, rain or shine unless dangerous, no pets.

"Birding Turville Point" at Turville Point Conservation Park, 1156 Olin-Turville Court. Meet at the end of the parking lot, bring water, no bathrooms on site. Join Naturalist Paul Noeldner on a free fun family friendly walk to explore beautiful trails and look for winter birds like Great Horned Owls perched in pines and Red-tailed Hawks starting to nest. We will also look for early Spring migrants like American Robins and Red-Winged Blackbirds and waterfowl on the bay. Dress warm. We may have a campfire with hot chocolate and smores after the walk. See http://tinyurl.com/ MadisonFUNAdventures for a Map and FunFacts about Animals and Winter. Free, welcoming, diverse fairly accessible, family friendly, educational, no registration required, no pets. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Second Sunday Every Month Bird and Nature Adventures and Self-Guided Walks and Activities at Turville Point Conservation Park are co-sponsored by Madison Parks, Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, Wild Ones and Friends of Olin-Turville (FOOT). See the partner group websites and Facebook pages for updates and more activities! Contact 608-698-0104