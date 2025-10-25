Birding Your Way

media release:Discover many ways to enjoy birding during Birdability Week this October! Join

We are thrilled to have Cat Fribley, executive director of Birdability, at this event! Cat will lead one of the birding activities (9-10:30am Sit), and at the Birdability table to chat with folks throughout the morning.

Any cancelations due to weather will be posted on this event page by 7:00 a.m the day of the event.

Birding Options: Sign ups are required for certain activities due to a limited number of spots. All birding activities will have an emphasis on birding by ear for those who experience no or low vision.

9-10:30 am:

Stroll* – Choose from shorter or longer routes.

Sit – Bring a chair or use a lakeside picnic table to learn bird identification from where you are.

Bird Photography (sign up required) – PhotoMidwest will provide an overview of birding photography basics then split into small groups. Bring a camera or smartphone.

Bike (sign up required) – bring your own bike and helmet.

10:45-12:15:

Stroll* – Choose from shorter or longer routes.

Sit – Bring a chair or use a lakeside picnic table to learn bird identification from where you are.

Paddle** (sign up required) – Reserve a spot in one of our canoes to explore the Yahara River. Please do not bring your own boat.

*Accessibility:

One electric-powered outdoor wheelchair is available to borrow from Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance (learn more about the chair here).

One All-Terrain Wheelchair is available to borrow from Dane County Parks. To reserve either wheelchair, please email heritagecenter@danecounty.gov and mention this event, the chair you would like to reserve, and the time slot you are hoping to use it for.

**If you need to bring your own boat for accessibility reasons, email heritagecenter@danecounty.gov.

Bathrooms and drinking water are available on site.

Accessible parking is available on site.

Other activities:

Partner organizations will be on site with information and activities about their organization, upcoming events, and more. Stop by their table anytime between 9:00am and 1:00 pm to see what they have to offer. Tabling partners include:

Dane County Parks

Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance

Birdability

Friends of Lake Kegonsa Society

Parking:

Parking is available at the park and in an overflow lot. Parking volunteers will direct you when to arrive. Accessible parking is available for those that need it. A shuttle will be running continuously between the overflow parking lot and the park.