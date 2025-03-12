media release: The Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters invites you to an inspiring evening with Christian Cooper, celebrated naturalist, Emmy-winning host of “Extraordinary Birder” and author of the New York Times bestselling memoir “Better Living Through Birding.” Cooper will share insights from his forthcoming book for young naturalists, “The Urban Owls: How Flaco and Friends Made the City Their Home,” which explores the fascinating lives of urban-dwelling owls.

This event will explore how birds create connections—between people, communities and the natural world. Cooper will share his personal journey, his passion for birding, and reflections on the transformative power of nature in fostering inclusivity and understanding. Following his talk, Cooper will join Angela Russell, the Black Oxygen podcast and Chief Diversity Officer at TruStage, for an engaging conversation and audience Q&A. The evening will be emceed by Wisconsin Academy Executive Director Erika Monroe-Kane.

“Birds and People” is part of the Wisconsin Academy’s Birds & Beyond series, which highlights the intricate relationships between birds and pressing issues such as conservation, climate change and art. Whether you’re a seasoned birder or simply curious about the natural world, this evening promises to be a joyful and thought-provoking celebration of our feathered friends.

This hybrid event is ticketed and open to the public. A book signing (limit of one book per person) will follow the discussion, with book sales being provided by A Room of One’s Own.