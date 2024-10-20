Birds and Water

media release: Join Hillary Thompson, whooping crane project manager at the International Crane Foundation, and Danielle Washington, program manager at Community Water Services, for an insightful talk on the importance of clean and healthy water for waterbirds and humans, respectively. The speakers will explore the issues impacting Wisconsin’s waters, and how these affect both avian and human health. Hillary will talk about historic and current efforts to protect Wisconsin’s cranes and waterbirds from the impacts of wetland loss and degradation, and Danielle will share parallel efforts to improve Milwaukee’s water quality and protect human health. Participants will also learn how they can get involved in efforts to protect Wisconsin’s wetlands, rivers, lakes, and streams. In-person attendees will enjoy a birding walk on the Urban Ecology Center’s grounds with our speakers.

Urban Ecology Center Menomonee Valley Branch

3700 W Pierce St

Milwaukee, WI 53215

Talk: 3:00pm-4:00pm

Walk: 4:00pm-5:00pm

This event is part of the Birds and Beyond series.

Birds and Beyond is an exciting series from the Wisconsin Academy in partnership with the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin, Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, and Color in the Outdoors, set in Wisconsin’s diverse landscapes, taking place from August 2024 to March 2025 across various locations within the state. This immersive journey delves deep into the intricate world of birds and their connections to broader scientific topics, including water quality, conservation, climate change, and astronomy, as well as the arts and letters. This series will take place in four events in different regions of the state, with all events being live-streamed to a virtual audience, culminating in 2025 with a keynote presentation by esteemed naturalist Christian Cooper in Madison. In-person attendees will have the opportunity to go birding with the featured speakers in Wisconsin’s beautiful and birdy landscapes. These events will be inclusive and welcoming to both people new to birding from diverse communities, as well as longtime birders. Through Birds and Beyond, audiences are beckoned to forge interdisciplinary connections with Wisconsin’s avian inhabitants, fostering a deep-seated appreciation for the intricate web of life that encompasses birds, the environment, and humanity.

SERIES PARTNERS

Thank you to our Birds and Beyond series partners, the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin, Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, and Color in the Outdoors.