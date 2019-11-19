Through the Looking Glass: Birds and Window Collisions

press release: Collisions with glass kill up to 1 billion birds each year in the United States. Join us as Bryan Lenz from American Bird Conservancy, one of the nation's leading experts on bird-window collisions and their solutions, discusses why birds hit glass, what you can do about it, and what he helped the Milwaukee Bucks do to make Fiserv Forum the first LEED-certified bird-friendly sports arena. We will also discuss the Bird Collision Corps, a local citizen science effort that studies the magnitude of this problem in Madison.

*Note about parking: There is a ramp directly across the street from Capitol Lakes (333 W. Main St.) that you can park in. Bring your ticket into Capitol Lakes and they will validate it for you after the talk.

About the Speaker

As Collisions Campaign Manager, Bryan’s goal is to reduce the collision threat that the built environment, especially glass, poses to birds. To be successful, Bryan has to work on numerous fronts, including research, design, legislation, building code, education, outreach, and marketing. The target audience includes just about everyone - elected officials, private citizens, public employees, architects, corporations, universities, and anyone else who has the power to influence the design of new buildings or the operation of existing buildings (including homes).Bryan joined ABC after working as the Director of community conservation program Bird City Wisconsin and as the Chief Scientist at the Western Great Lakes Bird & Bat Observatory.