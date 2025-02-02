Birds & Art

media release: February 2, 2025 • 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Virtual Attendance Only (Zoom)

Explore Art & Birds with the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum

Join us for a unique online event that celebrates the beauty of birds through art, featuring one of Wisconsin's most renowned museums. The Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum, home to the acclaimed Birds in Art exhibition, invites you to an interactive virtual experience with Director Matt Foss and Assistant Director & Collections Curator Amalia Wojciechowski.

In this engaging session, you'll get an exclusive look at stunning works from the museum's collection, hear about the museum's rich history, and participate in discussions about the artists’ intentions and the deeper meanings behind the pieces. Whether you're an artist, art lover, or bird enthusiast, this event will deepen your appreciation for birds in art and enrich your overall art experience.

This event is part of the Birds and Beyond series.

Birds and Beyond is an exciting series from the Wisconsin Academy in partnership with the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin, Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, and Color in the Outdoors, set in Wisconsin’s diverse landscapes, taking place from August 2024 to March 2025 across various locations within the state. This immersive journey delves deep into the intricate world of birds and their connections to broader scientific topics, including water quality, conservation, climate change, and astronomy, as well as the arts and letters. This series will take place in four events in different regions of the state, with all events being live-streamed to a virtual audience, culminating in 2025 with a keynote presentation by esteemed naturalist Christian Cooper in Madison. In-person attendees will have the opportunity to go birding with the featured speakers in Wisconsin’s beautiful and birdy landscapes. These events will be inclusive and welcoming to both people new to birding from diverse communities, as well as longtime birders. Through Birds and Beyond, audiences are beckoned to forge interdisciplinary connections with Wisconsin’s avian inhabitants, fostering a deep-seated appreciation for the intricate web of life that encompasses birds, the environment, and humanity.

SERIES PARTNERS

Thank you to our Birds and Beyond series partners, the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin, Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, and Color in the Outdoors.