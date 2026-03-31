Birds & Bagels

media release: All you need is a comfortable lawn chair, a pair of binoculars, and a Thermos of your favorite coffee for this morning bird watch. We’ll “park” our lawn chair near the parking lot in Steinke Basin and watch for meadow larks, sandhill cranes, red-winged black birds, and much more as we indulge ourselves with a morning of birding. Meet at the Steinke Basin Parking Lot.

Bring binoculars if you have them, but no worries if you don't - we'll have some available for use. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Beginners welcome! If you don’t have your own Thermos of coffee, we’ll provide refreshments.

This event is free but vehicle admission to the state park is required. Sponsored by the Friends of Devil's Lake State Park.