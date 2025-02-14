The Birds and the BS

× Expand DMNX Photo Akillah Wali (at left) during a past panel discussion. Akillah Wali (at left) during a past panel discussion.

media release: This Valentine's Day, Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy presents The Birds & the BS: a show that's part live podcast, part sex ed, and part stand-up comedy. Stand-up comics serve as panelists for this info-tainment spectacle as professional sex therapist Akillah Wali covers the good, the bad, and the kinky sides and misunderstandings of humanity's most persistent obsession: sex.

Featuring panelist comedians Rachel Mac (Comedy Central), AJ Grill (Altercation Comedy Fest), and Aris Awes (Madison Comedy Week).

Hosted by Josh Glen.

Doors open at 6:30PM; Show starts at 7PM.

Tickets $15 advance, $20 DOS. No extra fees. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 with a student ID! Cash only.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1257016455570432

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we recommend arriving when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. In the event of a show's cancellation, refunds are issued automatically.