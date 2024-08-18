Birds & Climate Change

media release: Join Davin Lopez, an endangered species biologist, to learn what birds can teach us about the impacts of climate change. Lopez will discuss overall climate change trends in Wisconsin, along with how these trends are impacting birds, ecosystems, and people. He will delve into research on the impact of climate change on bird species, including research conducted by long-term data sets contributed to by local birders, and explore what these changes reveal about the broader implications of climate change. Following the talk, in-person attendees (at Beaver Creek Reserve, Fall Creek, Eau Claire) will have the opportunity to go on a birding walk led by Lopez.

This event is part of the Birds and Beyond series.

Birds and Beyond is an exciting series from the Wisconsin Academy in partnership with the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin, Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, and Color in the Outdoors, set in Wisconsin’s diverse landscapes, taking place from August 2024 to March 2025 across various locations within the state. This immersive journey delves deep into the intricate world of birds and their connections to broader scientific topics, including water quality, conservation, climate change, and astronomy, as well as the arts and letters. This series will take place in four events in different regions of the state, with all events being live-streamed to a virtual audience, culminating in 2025 with a keynote presentation by esteemed naturalist Christian Cooper in Madison. In-person attendees will have the opportunity to go birding with the featured speakers in Wisconsin’s beautiful and birdy landscapes. These events will be inclusive and welcoming to both people new to birding from diverse communities, as well as longtime birders. Through Birds and Beyond, audiences are beckoned to forge interdisciplinary connections with Wisconsin’s avian inhabitants, fostering a deep-seated appreciation for the intricate web of life that encompasses birds, the environment, and humanity.

SERIES PARTNERS

Thank you to our Birds and Beyond series partners, the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin, Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, and Color in the Outdoors.