10/13-28, Bartell Theatre, at 8 pm Thursday-Saturday (4 pm on 10/28) and 4 pm, 10/22. $25.

media release: By Conor McPherson / based on a short story by Daphne du Maurier. Directed by Matt Reines / Assistant-Directed by Sean Langenecker

In an isolated house, strangers Nat and Diane take shelter from relentless masses of attacking birds. They find relative sanctuary but no comfort or peace: there’s no electricity, little food, and a nearby neighbor may still be alive and watching them! Another refugee arrives with some news of the outside world, but her presence also brings discord. Their survival becomes even more doubtful when paranoia takes hold of the makeshift fortress – an internal threat to match that of the birds outside. It’s a gripping, unsettling, and moving look at human relationships in the face of societal collapse.

LIMITED SEATING: To heighten the effect of isolation, the audience will be seated on the Drury stage and the actors will perform with the curtains closed.