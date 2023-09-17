Birds of Fair Meadows

media release: The gorgeous, diverse, vibrant state natural area called Fair Meadows is now owned and protected -- FOREVER -- by Madison Audubon. It is our newest sanctuary.

This is huge. Land acquisition is a big responsibility that we don't take lightly. Our board carefully and thoughtfully considered every aspect of this process, particularly to ensure it aligns with the strategic goals of our organization and our requirements as a nationally-accredited land trust.

And at the end of the day, this place is too special, too incredible to pass up. Habitat is the most effective tool for bird conservation, and places like Fair Meadows are little slices of bird heaven!

The area is not open to the public for spontaneous visits . But, we'd like to invite you to join us to explore and fall in love with Fair Meadows during these special events: