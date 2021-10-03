RSVP for Birds of the Arboretum

media release: Birds of the Arboretum (virtual class)

Thursday, October 7, 9–11 a.m.

Arboretum birds range from the tiny hummingbird to the majestic bald eagle. Some stay year-round while others pass through in spring and fall. Chuck Henrikson, an avid birder and citizen scientist, monitors birds at the Arboretum weekly, all year long, rain or shine. He logs his sightings with eBird and writes birding reports for Journey North. He will share his knowledge and love of birds in this webinar. Fee: $20.

Classes at the Arboretum offer in-depth coverage of topics and explore ways humans interact with the environment, delving into natural history, conservation, restoration, Arboretum history, and the arts. For paid classes, refunds will be given while registration is open, minus a $10 service fee.

Advance registration is required. You will receive two automated email acknowledgements after you register: One is a payment confirmation, the other is a registration confirmation listing the class you’re attending. Save these emails for your records.

A few days before virtual classes, you will receive an email with a calendar invite and a link to access the talk.