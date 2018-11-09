press release: Ladies & Gents, this is the moment you've all been waiting for! Box of Balloons is turning 5 and invites you to join us for our annual fundraiser, the Birthday Bash. Come one, come all to The Greatest Show, a celebration of the circus & performing arts. Enjoy performances with Madison Circus Space, interactive circus stations with Wild Rumpus, and so much more!

Tickets: Children $15, 1 Adult Free with each Child; Adult $5

Friday, November 9, 2018 at 5:30 PM – 8 PM

Location: Heartland Church of Sun Prairie, 800 Wilburn Road

https://www.facebook. com/events/1155777094562856/