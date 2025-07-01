media release: Join us at Pope Farm Conservancy on Tuesday, July 1st, at 2:00PM for our “Birthdays, Blooms and Poetry of the Prairie” Walk with Naturalist and Poet Kathy Miner. To conservationist and teacher Aldo Leopold, July was the month of a very special prairie birthday. On this walk we'll look for the plant he celebrated among the 100+ species blooming in our prairies and learn about ways homeowners can benefit by adding native plants to their landscaping. Enjoy some prose and poetry along the path. This will be a 1.5-hour guided tour of the Pope Farm Conservancy restored prairies. Free and open to the public.

Speaker Bio: Kathy has been a naturalist with the UW-Madison Arboretum since the last century. She's educated as a teacher and librarian but really prefers being outdoors. A published poet, she tries to get art and science to shake hands as often as possible. Some of her best friends have been trees, and most of her favorite toys have been words.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

