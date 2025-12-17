Birthdayy Partyy, Spookybro, Aviator, Discookitten, Mercury, Drinkursoju, Ethan Taylor, Foreign, Hot Coco, JL3, K9, Korantine, Lsdahm, MVBS, Obzenth, Powerup, S^Cube, Texyx, Voss

Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Liquid Presents: New Years Eve 2026

Two stages of non-stop dance music, massive balloon drop countdown, confetti shower, and all the midnight magic you can handle

8pm - 3am

 BIRTHDAYY PARTYY  |  SPOOKYBRO | AVIATOR | DISCOOKITTEN | DJ MERCURY | DRINKURSOJU | ETHAN TAYLOR | FOREIGN | HOT COCO | JL3 | K9 | KORANTINE | LSDAHM | MVBS | OBZENTH | POWERUP | S^CUBE | TERYX | VOSS

18+ to Enter

21+ to Drink

Music
