media release: In Dane County, the data on Black maternity tells a troubling story—one of disparities, neglect, and systemic barriers. But Black mothers, doulas, and birth workers are more than statistics. Their voices, experiences, and resilience deserve to be heard.

Join us for Birthright: An Evening of Storytelling, Poetry and Community Connection on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Madison College, 1701 Wright St., Room D1630. The event is free, RSVP for tickets.

This powerful event will bring together community members to celebrate the strength, love, and ancestral wisdom of Black birth work, featuring storytelling, spoken word, and a thought-provoking panel discussion with the Black Doulas of Madison, Wisconsin.

This immersive experience will set the stage for the upcoming summit by reclaiming narratives and honoring the transformative power of Black birth work. Through heartfelt stories, shared wisdom, and unapologetic joy, we will break the silence, build community, and shine a light on the resilience of Black mothers.

But this event isn’t just about the data—it’s about the names, faces, and lived experiences behind the statistics. It’s about centering the voices of Black birth workers who continue to birth joy and justice into the world.

Registered attendees will receive an exclusive link to watch the award-winning documentary Birthing Justice from April 11–15, further deepening the conversation on Black maternity and reproductive justice.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a movement that uplifts, empowers, and reclaims the beauty of Black birth stories.

About Birthing Justice

Birthing Justice is an award-winning documentary that amplifies the voices of Black mothers and birth workers, shedding light on the challenges and triumphs of Black maternity care in America.

Join us. Listen. Learn. Be part of the change.