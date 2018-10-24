press release: No film has more to say about contemporary America than this documentary reckoning with a little-known atrocity that occurred 100 years ago. In a 1917 Arizona mining town, union busters brought an end to a strike by rounding up over 1,200 immigrant workers and “deporting” them into the desert, where they were left to die. A century later, local historians mount a reenactment with their descendants. Looking back to comment on the present, Bisbee ’17 shows that horrific events like this can happen here—in fact, they already have. “Clearsighted and gratifyingly complicated... every important thing about this movie is still alive” (New York Times).

