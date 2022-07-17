media release: Communication is hosting a series of events to celebrate its fourth anniversary.

Saturday, July 16:

Tie-dye workshop fundraiser to benefit Communication and Tone Madison. Workshop led by teaching artist Emily Popp 2-4pm. Register here. Registration includes a Communication tee with our new design, or a Tone "Save State Street" tee, in the size of your choosing. Registration required at $30/spot and includes a shirt. If bringing your own shirt option it is $5 and no registration.

Featured Artist Event in the shop 3-6pm! Local artists Ethan Jackson / Dripsphere and Kettle Black Silver / Lisa Lauren. Two artists are given the opportunity to create a pop-up exhibition, bringing in new & different work than they usually have with us.

Sunday, July 17:

Record Sale Event 10am-3pm. There will be a ton of music for sale, some of it local, and all local vendors. Support local music, musicians and record collectors! Vendors will be set up outside in our parking lot and indoors in our live room.Vendor application form here: https://tinyurl.com/recordvending

The Bismarck / Future Living / Material Vue / Straphanger will play in the evening. Doors at 6pm, music at 6:30pm. Communication presents 4 short sets by 4 indie rock bands, some of whom have been around for a while, some of whom are new configurations of old friends.

*** Masks are required when INSIDE of our space at all times - no exceptions!