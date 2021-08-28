media release: Hi Friends,

some of you know that I have been working on moving into a studio in Madison, and also that I have been working on a special project called BITCHES!

Well, now the two are going to come together for a Gallery Day! Come down and see all of the wonderful participants and their dogs in photos, meet some available dogs, learn about other dog businesses in the area, and help me give back to the organizations that rescue dogs every day in our community!

Spread the word!

*masks will be required indoors