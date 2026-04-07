RSVP for Bites for Bones: Nutrition for Surgery, Recovery and Life

media release: Do you enjoy fresh, tasty, easy-to-prepare, affordable meals? Are you curious about how to prepare them but don't know where to start?

Consider registering for Bites for Bones, a FREE community cooking class hosted by UW Health Culinary Medicine at East Madison Hospital to learn how simple nutrition can positively impact your health, wellbeing, and budget before, during, and after medical procedures, like surgery.

Join us to learn how to prepare two easy, tasty, nutritious, and budget-friendly meals (Overnight Oats and One-Skillet Eggroll-in-a-Bowl) that will help prepare your body for surgery, enhance your recovery, and get you back to enjoying the things that matter most to you, without breaking the bank!

Register by Thursday, April 16. The class takes place at 2 pm on April 23 at the Learning Kitchen at UW Health at the American Center.