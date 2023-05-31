Biz Book Club

Uplevel Coworking 1574 W. Broadway Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release:  Stimulate your mind with a conversation of Gay Hendricks’ The Big Leap. In his bestselling book, Hendricks’ talks about how to regulate our nervous systems when we grow and expand to experience more joy, love, and money, and avoid self-sabotage as we spend more and more time in our “genius zone.” 

This book is available at all major retailers, and the audiobook is available through Audible. Free coffee and tea available for book club attendees.

Book available here at our local Madison bookstore, A Room of One's Own.

Careers & Business
Books
608-509-4129
