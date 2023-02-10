Circus arts performances, 8 pm on 2/10 and 7 pm, 2/11. $30/$20 ($12 ages 12 & under).

media release: Madison Circus Space presents “Bizarre Bazaar,” a compendium of the strange and surprising, the peculiar and the unique. Come run away with the circus and discover our emporium of oddities!

Tickets are non-refundable but are transferable at no cost. Please contact tickets@madisoncircusspace.com to transfer a ticket to another party or date.

A small number of standing-room only tickets may be sold at the door on the night of the event depending on capacity.