× Expand Graham Tolbert The band Bizkiki in a field. Bizhiki

media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes Bizhiki, a collaboration between Dylan Bizhikiins Jennings, Joe Rainey, and Sean Carey, on Sunday, November 9, 7:30pm. Free admission.

Bizhiki is almost wholly a made-in-Wisconsin project, a collaboration between Dylan Bizhikiins Jennings, Joe Rainey and the multi-instrumentalist Sean Carey (S. Carey). Bezhikiins Jennings grew up singing within the powwow tradition, around the Lac Du Flambeau and Lac Courte Oreilles reservations in Central Wisconsin. He now makes his home in Northern Wisconsin, on the Bad River reservation on the shores of Lake Superior. He’s joined on the album by his adopted brother, Rainey, a Red Lake Ojibwe powwow singer from Minneapolis who now makes his home within his wife’s Oneida Nation on the shores of Lake Michigan. Bizhiki's first album, Unbound, is a confluence of sounds bringing traditional and powwow music into an expanded musical palette.

This concert is part of the programming associated with the Native Art Market, which takes place the day before, Saturday, November 8, from 10:00am to 6:00pm.