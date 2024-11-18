× Expand Graham Tolbert The band Bizkiki in a field. Bizhiki

media release: Celebrate Native November 2025 with a musical performance by Bizhiki (Ojibwe for "little buffalo"), a Wisconsin-based band that fuses traditional Ojibwe songs into an expanded musical palette. The music of Bizhiki blends the ethereal vocals and visceral drumming of Dylan Bizhikiins Jennings (Bad River Ojibwe) and Joe Rainey Sr. (Red Lake Ojibwe) with contemporary soundscape multi- instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer S. Carey. The six-piece band will be joined by Native dancers alongside classic Ojibwe storytelling, leaving audiences feeling intellectually, spiritually, and culturally nourished. The performance will be followed by a moderated question and answer with Jennings and Rainey. Special thanks to members of the Indigenous Student Center Coalition for making this month's programming possible.

For accommodations or questions, please email isc@studentaffairs.wisc.edu.