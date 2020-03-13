Bjorn Akerblom, Melanie Sartori Schmidt, Annie Kubena, Tim Togstad, Dennis Hilsenhoff

press release: Tease Art Gallery encourages appreciation and joy for the arts through direct community enrichment from engagement with original artwork and by creating exhibition opportunities for established and emerging artists that cultivate fellowship and growth. We are hosted by Quality CBD, right across from the Willy St. Coop.

There will be live music & finger food available at the opening reception, 6-8 pm, Friday, March 13, Tease Art Gallery, hosted by Quality CBD, 1222 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703

Bjorn Akerblom: Where there is no standard, we forge our own. And when our history is not present at birth, but comes later, we look to others who must also forge theirs. In a queer space, where the assumption of a shared race and gender is not present, the second skin we curate becomes a sort of chosen biology. The body, which is used to make arguments about how we should and should not present ourselves, becomes tertiary to the conceptual and physical image we make of ourselves.

As an allegorical object, the canvas acts as a stand in for the body; each layer of paint functioning like an article of clothing. Decisions about form, texture, and opacity are intuitive but measured, attempting to mimic the way we balance a desire to present ourselves as genuinely as possible, with a desire to blend in. Aesthetic choices gain weight through the implications they acquire, where a neon impulse to rebel is tempered by beige acquiescence.

One canvas influences another, borrowing and tailoring successful gestures as movements and forms repeat from one work to the next. Through repetition and alteration, attempts are made to heighten liminal tensions by countering flamboyance with restraint. Flaws are half disguised, shaping a performance of trial and error until something that may be considered desirable forms.

Melanie Sartori Schmidt: When I was little, my parents painted houses for a living. I always wanted to paint all of the walls with colors instead of all of the white. I think that's why I started painting. I was also born blind in my right eye, so I think I wanted to make that into a positive thing and experiment with how to portray perspective and depth, and how I see the world.

Art is very meditative for me to do. It is something I am always trying to experiment with and learn from. It allows me to use my imagination. When I started painting and really diving into it about 5 years ago, I started having lucid dreams. I think that using creativity opens up what the concept of the imagination is.

I like to paint surreal landscapes, and also to experiment with varied subject matter, like people and natural scenes. I like to put dreamy elements as well as earthly ones into my art and convey scenes that stir up and celebrate the mind. People have told me that they can tell by looking at the art that I love painting. I am grateful for all who enjoy my art. I hope to help others to get creative and to provide inspiration to others to create.

My work is influenced by a lot of things, including nature, science, ancient history, metaphysics, and connection. I live in Middleton and have been showing work around Madison for the last two years.

Annie Kubena: Madison-based artist Annie Kubena (aka @seed_and_arrow) is an abstract, mixed-media painter who plays with texture, color, gravity and how different mediums interact. Her approach is layered and significantly informed by her work in graphic design, though her painting habit began as an escape from the creative restrictions of work.

Tim Togstad: Art has been a lifelong passion for Tim, who considers himself a fairly prolific painter. There are very few days that go by when Tim is not working on his paintings. Since graduating from the University of Wisconsin Madison with a Bachelor of Science in Art in 1985, Tim has pursued artistic endeavors in various media.

Tim's work represents styles of abstract expressionism, using biomorphic forms with liberal use of color. Many of his oil paintings and drawings reflect three-dimensional forms as represented in his sculpture and woodworking.

Tim designs and handcrafts most of the frames and stretchers for the work using wood that he hand-selected for its unique beauty and compatibility with each piece. Tim also designs and fabricates many one-of-a-kind pieces of furniture.

Dennis Hilsenhoff: Dennis has been creating art since 2015. He discovered his creative side while adding the finishing touches to his fireplace with copper sheet metal. One thing leads to another and he now is producing a variety of projects using mostly salvaged copper sheet metal, pipe, and fitting.

Dennis has worked as a plumber and project manager in the plumbing field for 40 years. He has found a unique crossover from being a tradesperson and artist. Art has allowed him to look at things more abstractly, drawing on visions from photos, mother nature and the world around us.

Dennis has learned that the materials and the process of forming the metals sometimes go in its own direction and evolves into the finished product. Sometimes what you envisioned becomes something completely different in the end which is the beauty of art.