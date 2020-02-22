BL1NDR4BB1T, Donnie Kaptcha, Coop, Indiiigold, NGS, G2 Tha Artist, Rack the Ripper, Grinch Heart & Gusupe

press release: "Devil's Image" is a collection of local artists from Madison. Don your gladdest rags, Leave your worries at home & Join us at the "Art In" as we gather to showcase this alternative Hip-Hop show for the open & darker mind. Hosted by the lovely and wicked Skitzy.

8:30 PM - 8:50 PM Grinch Heart & Gusupe

8:55 PM - 9:15 PM Rack The Ripper

9:20 PM - 9:40 PM G2 Tha Artist

9:45 PM - 10:05 PM NGS

10:05 PM - 10:20 PM Raffle / Intermission

10:20 PM - 10:40 PM Indiiigold

10:40 PM - 11:00 PM Coop

11:05 PM - 11:25 PM Donnie Kaptcha

11:25 PM - 11:45 PM BL1NDR4BB1T