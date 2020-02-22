BL1NDR4BB1T, Donnie Kaptcha, Coop, Indiiigold, NGS, G2 Tha Artist, Rack the Ripper, Grinch Heart & Gusupe

to Google Calendar - BL1NDR4BB1T, Donnie Kaptcha, Coop, Indiiigold, NGS, G2 Tha Artist, Rack the Ripper, Grinch Heart & Gusupe - 2020-02-22 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - BL1NDR4BB1T, Donnie Kaptcha, Coop, Indiiigold, NGS, G2 Tha Artist, Rack the Ripper, Grinch Heart & Gusupe - 2020-02-22 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - BL1NDR4BB1T, Donnie Kaptcha, Coop, Indiiigold, NGS, G2 Tha Artist, Rack the Ripper, Grinch Heart & Gusupe - 2020-02-22 20:00:00 iCalendar - BL1NDR4BB1T, Donnie Kaptcha, Coop, Indiiigold, NGS, G2 Tha Artist, Rack the Ripper, Grinch Heart & Gusupe - 2020-02-22 20:00:00

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: "Devil's Image" is a collection of local artists from Madison. Don your gladdest rags, Leave your worries at home & Join us at the "Art In" as we gather to showcase this alternative Hip-Hop show for the open & darker mind. Hosted by the lovely and wicked Skitzy. 

8:30 PM - 8:50 PM Grinch Heart & Gusupe

8:55 PM - 9:15 PM Rack The Ripper

9:20 PM - 9:40 PM  G2 Tha Artist

9:45 PM - 10:05 PM NGS

10:05 PM - 10:20 PM Raffle / Intermission

10:20 PM - 10:40 PM Indiiigold

10:40 PM - 11:00 PM Coop

11:05 PM - 11:25 PM Donnie Kaptcha

11:25 PM - 11:45 PM BL1NDR4BB1T

Info

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music
608-535-9976
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - BL1NDR4BB1T, Donnie Kaptcha, Coop, Indiiigold, NGS, G2 Tha Artist, Rack the Ripper, Grinch Heart & Gusupe - 2020-02-22 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - BL1NDR4BB1T, Donnie Kaptcha, Coop, Indiiigold, NGS, G2 Tha Artist, Rack the Ripper, Grinch Heart & Gusupe - 2020-02-22 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - BL1NDR4BB1T, Donnie Kaptcha, Coop, Indiiigold, NGS, G2 Tha Artist, Rack the Ripper, Grinch Heart & Gusupe - 2020-02-22 20:00:00 iCalendar - BL1NDR4BB1T, Donnie Kaptcha, Coop, Indiiigold, NGS, G2 Tha Artist, Rack the Ripper, Grinch Heart & Gusupe - 2020-02-22 20:00:00