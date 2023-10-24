A Look at the Black Aesthetic in Redeveloping Madison’s Southside

media release: Presented by Rafeeq Asad, vice president and director of team development at JLA Architects

Heralded as a rising thought leader in design justice, Rafeeq Asad is an artist, designer, and mentor. He has broad experience designing inspiring cultural spaces for communities ranging from libraries and educational facilities to complex multi-use facilities to science and technology centered project typologies. Asad is deeply passionate about uplifting the community and inspiring youth about architecture and the built environment. In 2019, he worked in partnership with other minority architects in Wisconsin to establish the state’s first National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA) Chapter and currently serves as president.

Asad will focus on two new projects in Madison, The Black Business Hub and The Center for Black Excellence and Culture, as examples of the ‘Black Aesthetic’ incorporating elements of drama, ‘will to adorn’, and asymmetry, among other qualities.

This free program is presented in partnership with WiscoNOMA and American Institute of Architects Wisconsin. Continuing education credits are available for AIA members.