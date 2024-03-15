RSVP for Black/African Graduate Dinner

media release: The Madison College Education and Scholarship Committee invites all Black/African/African-American graduates of 2023-24 to the AAM Graduation Dinner & Reception.

We are celebrating the success of our graduates from high schools to colleges and universities in the Greater Madison area. Your name and graduation information will be printed on the recognition certificates and inscribed on custom-made stoles.

This event includes the awarding of stoles, scholarships, certificates and words from the 45th Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin from 2019 to 2023, Mandela Barnes, and award-winning architect and academic Michael Ford, "the Hip-Hop Architect," who has been featured on The Oprah Winfrey Network, The TODAY Show, Vibe Magazine, Rolling Stone, and Architect Magazine. All graduates must register by Friday, March 15, 2024.

Date: Friday, May 3, 2024

Time: 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Venue: Madison College Truax Campus, Room D1630, 1701 Wright Street, Madison, WI

For more information contact: Dr. Thomas Adeetuk at thomas.adeetuk@wisc.edu