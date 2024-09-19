The Black and White Still Life in the Digital Era

media release: Third Thursday Talks are always free and open to the public.

In this detailed presentation, Harold Davis explains how to find and create black and white still life compositions, and how best to process these images.

This presentation particularly emphasizes tabletop and other kinds of still life that can easily be accomplished in anyone’s home with things you already have. However, the concept of the "still life" is elastic, and there is room for many different kinds of subject matter under this umbrella.

Shadows, lighting, and monochromatic composition are explained and considered.

Using Harold’s work as examples, this presentation focuses on the numerous monochromatic creative opportunities in black and white special effects. Harold's goal is to show you how to create striking and creative images that implement your vision.

The emphasis is on previsualization. Harold begins by considering the myriad possible ways to light and interpret a still life, and the creative possibilities inherent in-camera. Next, he’ll guide the participants through monochromatic creative opportunities in black and white post-production.

Since the print may be the ultimate expression of photographic vision, Harold---who has been called the "digital Ansel Adams"---considers the entire digital workflow as a single process from previsualization through capture and post-production to printmaking.

Harold's goal in this presentation is to show you how to create striking and creative images that implement your vision.

