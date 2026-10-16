media release: Kick off the holiday season at the Black Art Expo & Holiday Market! Join us at The Center for Black Excellence and Culture on Friday, November 6 (5-9pm) during Gallery Night and on Saturday, November 7 (10am-4pm) for two days of culture, creativity, and fun!

See the new main gallery exhibition, Within a Window of Time: The Watercolor Works of Alice Traore, shop exhibiting artists and unique vendor booths, enjoy artist talks and live-art demos, and savor specialty food products. Bring the kids for art, crafts, and story time, then capture the memories at our holiday family photo booth. Live music and entertainment will be keeping the vibe going all weekend!

Grab your friends and family, and find the perfect art and gifts. See you there!

Free admission.

Special Feature: Alice Traore gallery talk at 6pm on Friday, November 6, 2026.

See the full event schedule at theblackcenter.org/artexpo in November!