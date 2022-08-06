press release: Black Arts Fest MKE exists to celebrate the deep roots of African Heritage and the creative magnificence of Black Cultural Arts. This dynamic ethnic festival occurs annually at the Summerfest grounds. This year’s festival will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 12 Noon until 12 Midnight. Black Arts Fest MKE is packed with fun-filled festivities with exciting programming featuring Art, Education, Music, Entertainment, Poetry, Dance, Fashion, Literature, Heritage, Health, Wellness, Community, Cuisine, Vendor Markets and more. The festival strives to educate all and strengthen pride in African ancestry. Come on out! Bring the kids, your peers, and the elders to this multi-generational experience.

We also welcome your donations and support. Without our donors and sponsors, thousands of festival goers would not have the ability to experience the magnificence of African Heritage and Black Cultural Arts. Black Arts Fest MKE is a 501c3 non-profit organization. We appreciate you & thank you for your support!