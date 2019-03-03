press release: We intend to build a community around Black artistry by uplifting Black art and Black voices in white-dominated spaces. This is the inaugural year of Black Arts Matter Festival, an interdisciplinary arts festival celebrating and promoting Black art.

If you would like more information, please contact blackartsmatterfest@gmail.com.

SUNDAY:

"Trouble in Mind" By Alice Childress; Directed by Sandra Adell. 2 pm, Bartell Theatre.

Synopsis: Broadway, 1957. An integrated theater company gathers to rehearse a new play—likely the next big hit on the Great White Way. Veteran actress Wiletta Mayer grapples with the choice between a once-in-a-lifetime chance to play the lead role in a Broadway show, and the cost of compromising her principles, as her white director and playwright fail to listen to cast members’ objections to the representation of African American lives. "Trouble in Mind" is a groundbreaking backstage story of egos and attitudes, and an insightful look at who we are and who we want to be in a racial milieu far too familiar six decades after it won an Obie Award.

MONDAY:

Opening Event & Panel, Monday, March 4th @ 7:00 pm, Multicultural Student Center, 716 Langdon St. ​The opening event includes an introduction and preview the week by Festival Producer Shasparay Lightheard, a social mixer, and a panel of invited singers and artists. This is a free event!

WEDNESDAY

"Black & Ugly as Ever" with Porsha O: March 6 @ 7:30 pm, Anderson Auditorium, Edgewood College

Black & Ugly as Ever featuring Porsha O is a one-person choreopoem that explores what it means to move through reality as a queer, fat, dark-skinned woman. The production utilizes original song, poetry, and movement to discover love of self in a body that occupies multiple marginalized identities. This hour-long production is split between two halves: one that scrutinizes society's norms and the other that praise the defiance of rigid normalities. Be prepared to laugh, cry, think critically and be a little uncomfortable in this dangerous love story. ​Free Event.

THURSDAY

Spike Lee's Bamboozled (2000): Thursday, March 7 @ 6:00 pm, Central Library, 201 W Mifflin St.

Bamboozled is a 2000 satirical comedy-drama film written and directed by Spike Lee about a modern televised minstrel show featuring Black actors donning blackface make-up and the resulting violent fallout from the show's success. Free event.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

BAM Poetry Slam

PRELIMS Friday, March 8, Bout 1 & 2: 7:30-9 pm, Bout 3: 9:30-11 pm

FINALS & CLOSING EVENT

Saturday, March 9: 7-10 pm, Central Library, 201 W Mifflin St.