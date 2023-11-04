Black Ash and Paper Basketmaking

media release: Kimberly Crowley is a member of the Hall family, known for their skills as master Ho-Chunk Black Ash and miniature basket weavers. Basket weaving is one of the longest practiced Ho-Chunk artistic forms, and both women and men continue to make baskets professionally today. Kimberly will demonstrate how Black Ash baskets are made, and then guide workshop attendees in making their own paper baskets. All supplies provided.

Registration is required. Registration opens two weeks before the program (10/21/23).

Part of the Teejop and Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations series in partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison. Visit madpl.org/teejopandbeyond for more info.