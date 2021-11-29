Black Ash Basket Making

× Expand courtesy MPL Madison Public Library Native American Storyteller-in-Residence Andi Cloud.

media release: Madison Public Library, in collaboration with Ho-Chunk Gaming, is launching a Storyteller-in-Residence program with events taking place October 11 (Indigenous Peoples’ Day) - December 18, 2021. The residency is called “Ho-Chunk Through Story: The Origin, The Wayz, and The Life” and will be led by Ho-Chunk Nation storyteller and tribal member Andi Cloud.

"I am happy and honored to be selected as the first indigenous storyteller-in-residence,” said Cloud. “I think this residency is vital, and a great way to celebrate culture in our state. My hope is for the community, young and old, to embrace and engage in Ho-Chunk culture and life."

Throughout the residency, the community can engage in a variety of interactive storytelling and creative learning opportunities for all ages. With art workshops, activity kits, storytimes, social media sharing, exhibits, and more across the city, there are lots of ways to participate, celebrate, and learn.

The next event is Nov. 29: Learn about one of the oldest artistic forms by Ho-Chunk women. Storyteller-in-Residence Andi Cloud and Basket Maker Kimberly Crowley will walk you through how to make a black ash basket and share how important baskets were to Ho-Chunk women as a way to make money for the family. Limited registration. All supplies provided.

Per order of Public Health Madison & Dane County, masks are required in all indoor spaces for those age 2 and up.