Black Ash Basketmaking

media release: Join us as Kimberly Crowley teaches us the process of preparing black ash, then walks us through making a Ho-Chunk black ash basket of our own. Kimberly is a member of the Hall family, known for their skills as master Ho-Chunk black ash and miniature basket weavers. Basket weaving is one of the longest practiced Ho-Chunk artistic forms, and both women and men continue to make baskets professionally today.

This program is generously sponsored by the McFarland DEI Committee.

Space is limited, registration is required and opens Friday, May 2.