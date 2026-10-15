Black Boys Rhythm & Read
Fountain of Life Covenant Church 633 W. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: The Black Boys Rhythm & READ Saturday Cohort is a 6-week experience designed for middle school boys in grades 6th–8th. Enrollment is limited to 15 students to ensure a quality experience and individualized support. A non-refundable $50.00 registration fee is required to reserve your child's spot and will be applied toward program enrollment.
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Fountain of Life Covenant Church 633 W. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Kids & Family