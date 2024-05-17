media release: It's our 1st gala! It's a fundraiser. The theme of Urban Triage's first-ever gala is Black Brilliance: A Celebration of Our Unsung Heroes where we will be honoring unsung heroes in our community that do so much without recognition.

We'll provide more information as we get closer to the event. We need sponsors. If you have any questions, please email info@urbantriage.org; for now, mark your calendar, save the date, and do whatever you need to do to ensure you don't miss the event of the year.

The gala will be at the Overture Center on Friday, May 17, from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm. It will be Boujee, Brilliant, and Black!