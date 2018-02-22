Black Business Awards Dinner
Park Hotel (formerly Inn on the Park) 22 S. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Join us for the inaugural Madison Black Chamber of Commerce Black Business Awards Dinner on Thursday, Feb. 22. The event takes place from 5-8:30 p.m. at Best Western Premier Park Hotel on the Capitol Square.
Tickets are $50. Purchase now on our Eventbrite page.
Networking begins at 5 p.m., and the awards program and formal dinner begin at 6 p.m. The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce will be presenting local Black businesses with the President’s Award, Youth of the Year Award, Innovation Award, Young Entrepreneur Award and a Milestone Recognition.
Hear from featured speakers:
- Andrew Bentley, Owner of Father Figure, LaFollette High School graduate and “Shark Tank” contestant
- Aaron Perry, Founder of Men’s Health Center who appeared on “Megyn Kelly TODAY”
- Jason Fields, Wisconsin State Representative
For sponsorship information, or to purchase tickets with a check, please contact madisonblackchamber@gmail.com.