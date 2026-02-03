media release: The 8th Annual Black Business Awards Recognition & Exhibition is the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce’s largest annual fundraiser. Your participation helps celebrate Black excellence while directly supporting the Chamber’s mission to strengthen and grow Black-owned businesses through advocacy, access, and economic opportunity.

The ERA’s Ball is an elevated experience designed to celebrate leadership, legacy, and lasting impact, where guests will enjoy:

Guests can expect:

The Black Wall Street Marketplace, showcasing a curated selection of Black-owned businesses

Fine dining, featuring a thoughtfully prepared seated dinner

A dynamic live DJ, setting the tone throughout the evening

A refined program recognizing excellence in business and community leadership

A live auction, offering an opportunity to invest directly in the Chamber’s continued impact

An elegant flow from powerful moments into dancing, late-evening shopping, and continued connection

Dress Code: Era’s Elegance a Black-Tie Affair

A modern interpretation honoring legacy, confidence, and elevated style. Think refined silhouettes, luxurious fabrics, and statement details worthy of an evening of impact.

Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 4:30 PM, Monona Terrace | Madison

Purchase Era’s Ball Tickets | Become a Sponsor | Vendor Registration

Volunteer Opportunities | Donate